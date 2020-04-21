Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,716 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Broadcom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Shares of AVGO traded down $10.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,899,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,448. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $22,864,137.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,640 shares of company stock worth $77,430,824 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

