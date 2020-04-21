Brokerages Expect Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.15. Avanos Medical reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVNS. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Avanos Medical from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.83.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $31.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $48.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,334,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,366,000 after buying an additional 752,315 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,983,000 after acquiring an additional 34,588 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,429,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,169,000 after acquiring an additional 139,900 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth $41,525,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth $21,962,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

