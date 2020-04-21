BTR Capital Management Inc. Purchases 16,075 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,075 shares during the period. Metlife comprises about 1.3% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Metlife by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,586,000 after buying an additional 1,959,431 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Metlife by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,185,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,897,000 after acquiring an additional 87,476 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at $921,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Metlife by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 55,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Metlife from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Metlife from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.78.

In other Metlife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.24.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Metlife’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

