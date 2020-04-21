Canal Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $545,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 60.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 38.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 356,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,217,000 after acquiring an additional 99,298 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.1% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have commented on LMT. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $454.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.25.
Shares of LMT traded down $9.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $373.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,040,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,826. The company’s fifty day moving average is $351.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.
In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.
