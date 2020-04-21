Canal Capital Management LLC Buys 7,803 Shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Union Bankshares worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AUB. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $75,691,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,327,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 277.3% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 522,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,432,000 after purchasing an additional 383,661 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,309,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,707,000 after purchasing an additional 195,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 257.9% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 263,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 189,891 shares during the last quarter.

AUB traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 280,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,897. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.38. Union Bankshares Corporation has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $40.20.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.70 million.

AUB has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point lowered Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens initiated coverage on Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

