Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up 2.3% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $114.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The firm has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.26.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

