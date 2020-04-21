Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 81.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,376 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Celanese by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CE traded down $2.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.46. 504,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $128.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.20.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Celanese from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.47.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.