Celeum (CLX) Price Tops $0.0641

Celeum (CURRENCY:CLX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Celeum token can now be bought for $0.0641 or 0.00000930 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Celeum has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. Celeum has a market cap of $285,283.25 and $962.00 worth of Celeum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Celeum alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.34 or 0.02671553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00221195 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00058575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00050885 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Celeum Token Profile

Celeum’s total supply is 21,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,447,335 tokens. Celeum’s official message board is medium.com/@celeum. The official website for Celeum is celeum.tk.

Buying and Selling Celeum

Celeum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celeum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celeum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celeum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.