Chainlink (LINK) Tops One Day Volume of $395.35 Million

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Chainlink token can now be bought for $3.51 or 0.00050885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Coinbase, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and COSS. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Chainlink has a total market cap of $1.23 billion and $395.35 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.34 or 0.02671553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00221195 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00058575 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink launched on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Binance, Huobi, Radar Relay, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Gate.io, Coinbase, IDEX and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

