Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 82.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $498.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $104.87 billion, a PE ratio of 66.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.94. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $546.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $635.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.59.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total value of $1,629,134.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,995,580.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total value of $10,128,140.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,744,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,968 shares of company stock valued at $18,932,487. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

