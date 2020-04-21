Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) Short Interest Update

Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 1,913,600 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 440,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of Chimerix stock opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $4.40.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 35.56% and a negative net margin of 899.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMRX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

In related news, Director Fred A. Middleton acquired 50,000 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 197,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,532.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael T. Andriole acquired 33,300 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 156,295 shares of company stock valued at $225,793. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chimerix by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Chimerix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 585,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 51.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

