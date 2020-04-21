Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,470 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 2.0% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSCO opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

