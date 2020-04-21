Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,300 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 135,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CZNC opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. Citizens & Northern has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.61. The company has a market capitalization of $253.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 29.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CZNC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.