CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. CNB Financial had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 13.78%.

CNB Financial stock opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.25. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

In other news, Director Francis X. Straub III acquired 5,107 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $100,607.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,942.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCNE. BidaskClub cut CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of CNB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on CNB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

