Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Short Interest Down 10.4% in March

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the March 15th total of 5,856,700 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 662,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 7,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $549,914.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,990,092.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $264,848.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,062. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 247,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,782,000 after purchasing an additional 11,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBSH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $56.44 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average of $63.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.