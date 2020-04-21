Covestro (1COV) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Covestro (ETR: 1COV) in the last few weeks:

4/16/2020 – Covestro had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/16/2020 – Covestro was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Covestro was given a new €32.00 ($37.21) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Covestro was given a new €29.00 ($33.72) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Covestro was given a new €24.00 ($27.91) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Covestro was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Covestro was given a new €33.00 ($38.37) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Covestro had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Covestro was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Covestro was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Covestro was given a new €37.00 ($43.02) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Covestro was given a new €33.00 ($38.37) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Covestro was given a new €29.00 ($33.72) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Covestro was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Covestro was given a new €28.50 ($33.14) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Covestro had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/1/2020 – Covestro was given a new €47.00 ($54.65) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Covestro was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Covestro was given a new €24.00 ($27.91) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Covestro had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/17/2020 – Covestro was given a new €28.50 ($33.14) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Covestro was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Covestro was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Covestro was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Covestro was given a new €39.00 ($45.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Covestro was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Covestro was given a new €34.00 ($39.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Covestro was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Covestro was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Covestro had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1COV opened at €29.81 ($34.66) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. Covestro AG has a fifty-two week low of €23.54 ($27.37) and a fifty-two week high of €55.78 ($64.86). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €29.07 and its 200 day moving average is €38.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

