CrowdWiz Market Capitalization Hits $14,785.95 (WIZ)

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded 83.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. CrowdWiz has a total market cap of $14,785.95 and $5.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CrowdWiz token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. In the last week, CrowdWiz has traded 82.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CrowdWiz alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005818 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008332 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CrowdWiz Profile

CrowdWiz uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 5,639,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,300,516 tokens. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here. CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io.

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdWiz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CrowdWiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrowdWiz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.