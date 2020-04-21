Curecoin (CURE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.65 Million

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded up 44.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Curecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0675 or 0.00000978 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin. Curecoin has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $36,841.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Curecoin has traded 26.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Curecoin

Curecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,489,621 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Curecoin Coin Trading

Curecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

