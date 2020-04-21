Desjardins Comments on Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report released on Sunday, April 19th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CNI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.39.

NYSE:CNI opened at $78.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $96.53. The firm has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.82.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.443 dividend. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

