Desjardins Weighs in on Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Desjardins lifted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 19th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $2.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.70. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $293.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $272.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.24.

CP stock opened at $219.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $275.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.6292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.