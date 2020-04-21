DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A (NASDAQ:DEAC) Short Interest Update

DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A (NASDAQ:DEAC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 3,389,300 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DEAC opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $19.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.01.

Get DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A Company Profile

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.