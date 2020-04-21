Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 2,210,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 367,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of DSX opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $162.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.24. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.15.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Diana Shipping had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $47.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.28 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DSX. Pareto Securities raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 367,996 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 24,301 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.