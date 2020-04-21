DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.90, for a total transaction of $72,166.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.55, for a total transaction of $35,949.10. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,227.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,322 shares of company stock valued at $4,120,829. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VEEV. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

VEEV opened at $184.40 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $187.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.44. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 96.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

