DNB Asset Management AS Sells 2,447 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,601,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,197 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,394,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,077,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,064,000 after buying an additional 377,951 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 660,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,915,000 after buying an additional 310,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 668,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,223,000 after buying an additional 291,721 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Robert Half International from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. CL King cut their target price on Robert Half International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

NYSE RHI opened at $41.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $69.08.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

