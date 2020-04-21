DNB Asset Management AS Sells 3,383 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,885 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,623,976 shares of the airline’s stock worth $519,561,000 after buying an additional 258,793 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,167,458 shares of the airline’s stock worth $278,940,000 after buying an additional 58,150 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 4,363,608 shares of the airline’s stock worth $235,548,000 after buying an additional 234,583 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,112,177 shares of the airline’s stock worth $221,974,000 after buying an additional 427,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108,380 shares of the airline’s stock worth $221,770,000 after buying an additional 319,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

NYSE:LUV opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average is $50.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 545.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 16.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.16.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.