DNB Asset Management AS Takes $1.71 Million Position in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTRG. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

NASDAQ:WTRG opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.33. Essential Utilities Inc has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $226.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.00 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.2343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

