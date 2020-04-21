Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,248 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,287,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,571,000 after buying an additional 1,256,237 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,779,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,554,000 after buying an additional 1,107,769 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,253,000 after buying an additional 123,417 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,049,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,810,000 after purchasing an additional 799,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $255,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,663.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR opened at $79.19 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $119.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLTR. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.52.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

