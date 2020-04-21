Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $7.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $370.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,702. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.52. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $381.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.30.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $7,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,684,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total transaction of $826,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,863 shares of company stock worth $22,670,723. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.70.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

