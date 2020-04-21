Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) Short Interest Down 9.5% in March

Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,900 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the March 15th total of 364,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber bought 1,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.70 per share, with a total value of $52,969.50. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PLOW. Craig Hallum downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Douglas Dynamics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $802.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.85. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $56.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.68.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

