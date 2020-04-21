Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 66.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,831 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 351,666 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.25% of Yelp worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yelp by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Yelp by 213.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,318 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YELP opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average is $31.05. Yelp Inc has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $40.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.45.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Yelp had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $268.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.81 million. Equities analysts expect that Yelp Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

YELP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Yelp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Yelp from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $158,529.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 188,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,406,684.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

