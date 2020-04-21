Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 182,976 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of SPG opened at $53.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day moving average is $128.38. Simon Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $180.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.93.

In other news, CEO David Simon acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $9,124,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Herbert Simon acquired 188,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.68 per share, with a total value of $9,933,972.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 190,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,057,929. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 350,072 shares of company stock worth $19,745,593 in the last 90 days. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.