Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 4,617 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,617 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $134.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $191.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Cfra upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.81.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

