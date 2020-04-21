DraftCoin Trading Up 3% Over Last 7 Days (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 21st. One DraftCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Coindeal and YoBit. DraftCoin has a market cap of $22,809.23 and approximately $7.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DraftCoin alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000240 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin Coin Profile

DFT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DraftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DraftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.