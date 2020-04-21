Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) Short Interest Down 9.8% in March

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the March 15th total of 4,247,100 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on EGO. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.11.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $11.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 304,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

