Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.351-16.719 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.79 billion.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.54. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Vertical Research lowered Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.57.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.