Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ennis had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.77%.

Shares of NYSE:EBF opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. Ennis has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ennis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

