Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.17%.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $725.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

EFSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 825 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 47,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John S. Eulich bought 5,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $229,034.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,503.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.