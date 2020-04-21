Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Shares Bought by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 365.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 451,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 354,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Equitable by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,923,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,753,000 after acquiring an additional 546,887 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 230,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 63,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Equitable by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 19,415 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Equitable news, Director George Stansfield bought 2,500 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $26,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nick Lane purchased 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,068.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 59,475 shares of company stock valued at $868,606 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQH shares. Citigroup raised shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Shares of EQH stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.33. 3,422,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.93. Equitable Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

