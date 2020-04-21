Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $280.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:ELS opened at $60.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.96. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $77.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.343 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 65.55%.

ELS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

