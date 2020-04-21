Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) is Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the period. Estee Lauder Companies comprises about 4.4% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $19,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.73.

Shares of EL stock traded down $6.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.11. 1,247,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,415,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.51. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

