Eterbase Coin Market Cap Achieves $1.66 Million (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. One Eterbase Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Coinlim, DDEX, IDEX and Mercatox. Eterbase Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $265,757.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00053797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000697 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.65 or 0.04545591 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00065089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00037728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014495 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005321 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009876 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Profile

Eterbase Coin (CRYPTO:XBASE) is a token. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,921,844 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE. The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com. The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE.

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, DDEX, Coinlim, P2PB2B, IDEX, LATOKEN, Mercatox and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

