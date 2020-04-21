EventChain Hits Market Capitalization of $87,287.24 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $87,287.24 and $2,660.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EventChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. During the last seven days, EventChain has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00053797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000697 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.65 or 0.04545591 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00065089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00037728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014495 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005321 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009876 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003375 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io.

EventChain Token Trading

EventChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

