Exane Derivatives Acquires New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 619 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,393.61 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,461.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,959.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,877.14. The company has a market cap of $1,184.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Edward Jones raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,480.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,600.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,353.52.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

