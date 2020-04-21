Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Holdings Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,293 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,172 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,178 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,256,618 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $330,830,000 after purchasing an additional 231,048 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 606,500 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $29,104,000 after purchasing an additional 316,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,776 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of EXC opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.10. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXC. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.