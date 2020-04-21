Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 42,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 46,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.25. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $39.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.34.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday. BidaskClub downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 740 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,945 shares of company stock valued at $672,514 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

