First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $9.66 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.2% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $151.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.34. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.57.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

