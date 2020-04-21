First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 26.81%.

FFBC stock opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. First Financial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $26.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.18.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FFBC shares. ValuEngine downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. First Financial Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

