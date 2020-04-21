First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 18,646 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 98.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,646 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $2,650,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 7,442 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $602,802.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 31,092 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,487,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.92.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,581. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $82.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.65.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

