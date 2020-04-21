First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 3,432 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Amgen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,518,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,084 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $3,116,210,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Amgen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,226,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,322,385,000 after purchasing an additional 236,791 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Amgen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,489,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,903,776,000 after purchasing an additional 91,215 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,029,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,413,704,000 after purchasing an additional 103,548 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Bank of America upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Cfra upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.80.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $5.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.75. 2,671,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,230,697. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

