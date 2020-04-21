First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 5,335 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,849 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $12.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.56. The company had a trading volume of 13,733,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,294,174. The company has a market capitalization of $145.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.12.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 6,251 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.39, for a total transaction of $1,158,872.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,306,238.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.11, for a total value of $1,989,307.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,612,395.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 395,666 shares of company stock valued at $65,671,207 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

